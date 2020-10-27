Ex-NFLer Questions Settlement Denial After Race Bias Claims

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A retired NFL player who for years has been fighting the denial of his $1.5 million claim in the concussion settlement asked the Third Circuit to require a district judge to further explain the rejected claim in light of new allegations that the neurocognitive tests used to seek concussion claims discriminated against Black players. In a brief filed Monday, former NFL defensive end Amon Gordon asked the Third Circuit to require U.S. District Judge Anita Brody, who has been overseeing the administration of the landmark NFL concussion settlement, to elaborate on an order that rejected his claim. Gordon, a 38-year-old former defensive end...

