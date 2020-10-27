9th Circ. Won't Lift Block On White House's WeChat Ban

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 11:23 AM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has denied the Trump administration's bid to temporarily ban downloads of the Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat from U.S. app stores while the government appeals a lower court's preliminary injunction forbidding the ban. The panel also said Monday in refusing to lift an order blocking the ban that it won't be making any changes to the existing briefing schedule, which is set to go to oral argument in January, "absent extraordinary and compelling circumstances." "On the record before us, appellants have not demonstrated that they will suffer an imminent, irreparable injury during the pendency of this appeal, which is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS