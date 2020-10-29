Mining Co. Says Soros' 'Thuggish' Acts Should Be Punished

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A mining company owned by Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz has argued that investor George Soros and his Open Society Foundations can't escape a nearly $10 billion suit over mining operations in Guinea, saying Soros is trying to avoid facing consequences for pursuing a "thuggish" personal vendetta against Steinmetz. BSG Resources and its associates alleged in New York federal court that Soros sabotaged the London-based company's contract with the Guinean government to mine some of the world's most valuable iron ore deposits in the Simandou mountain range, leading to the cancellation of the company's contract in 2014. "Through Soros's own thuggish misconduct...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS