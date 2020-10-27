Kobre & Kim Can't Get Conflict Issue Resolved By NY Judge

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Kobre & Kim could not persuade a New York judge to resolve whether it could be conflicted out of representing an engineering company that's trying to enforce a nearly $10 billion arbitral award against Nigeria, after the judge concluded that any decision he made would be an impermissible advisory opinion. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer said Monday that he could not provide the firm with a declaratory ruling on whether it could be rendered ineligible to represent Process & Industrial Developments Ltd. if it hires a U.K. lawyer who may have seen information that is confidential to Nigeria. The question...

