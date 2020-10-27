9th Circ. Gives Defense Atty New Shot At Client Wiretap Suit

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit sent a lawsuit back to a lower court Tuesday after finding that a criminal defense lawyer who sued CoreCivic Inc. could have timely claims that the private prison company improperly recorded her phone calls with a client at a Nevada detention facility. The three-judge panel agreed with the lower court that June 2016 was the first reasonable opportunity lawyer Kathleen Bliss could have found out about the recordings, which means Bliss filed her claims past the two-year statute of limitations, according to the panel's opinion. Bliss filed her suit in July 2018. But the panel disagreed with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS