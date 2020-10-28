Real Estate Rumors: CBRE, Dwight Capital, Foundry

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- CBRE Group Inc. is planning to move its headquarters from Los Angeles to Dallas, the Dallas Business Journal reported Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The report said it's unclear which building CBRE will choose for its new headquarters, but said one possibility is 2401 McKinney Ave., a 27-story, 670,000-square-foot tower that Trammell Crow is building. Dwight Capital has originated nearly $27.4 million worth of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development financing for a Spartanburg, South Carolina, multifamily property, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday. The loan is for the multifamily portion of the mixed-use Drayton Mills Lofts and Marketplace,...

