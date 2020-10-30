MGM Wants To See DOI Records In $300M Tribal Casino Row

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT) -- MGM Resorts Global Development LLC has urged a D.C. federal judge to deny a U.S. government bid to escape compliance with a local court rule for judicial review of administrative agency actions in a case involving a $300 million tribal casino project. MGM's casino development arm and Blue Tarp Redevelopment LLC, an affiliate, argued Tuesday that Local Civil Rule 7(n) requires agencies to file a certified index of the administrative record after they have answered a complaint or when filing a dispositive motion. The U.S. Department of the Interior claims the rule isn't intended to apply to motions to dismiss, "but...

