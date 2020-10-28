11th Circ. Revives Arbitration Bid In Zip Line Accident Fight

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday vacated an order nixing AIG Insurance Hong Kong's bid to arbitrate a yearslong dispute over coverage for a $66.5 million personal injury award relating to a zip line accident, saying the lower court relied on precedent that is no longer good law. The circuit court remanded the case, which was filed by a cruise ship passenger who was rendered a quadriplegic following the accident in 2015, saying the lower court must reevaluate AIG Insurance Hong Kong Ltd.'s arbitration bid in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's opinion earlier this year concluding that nonsignatories to an international...

