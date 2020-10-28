Dershowitz May Seek DQ Of Attys In Defamation Suit

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Alan Dershowitz may proceed with seeking to disqualify Cooper & Kirk PLLC from representing a woman who claims the Harvard Law professor defamed her after she alleged she was "lent out" by Jeffrey Epstein to the prominent lawyer for sex, a New York federal judge determined Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska gave Dershowitz the green light after the attorney asserted the firm should be disqualified for accessing a "trove" of testimony and documents the lawyer has been denied because of a protective order in another case. Dershowitz asserted in a September letter that because of the "unfair advantage" plaintiff...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS