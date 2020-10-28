Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Montgomery McCracken Malpractice Row Dismissal Upheld

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday affirmed a bankruptcy court decision dismissing a proposed class action accusing Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP of botching toxic tort claims against Tronox Inc., agreeing that the statute of limitations on the claims had expired.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein ruled the bankruptcy judge was correct to rule in February that the statute of limitations on Stanley Waleski's proposed class action malpractice claims had expired under either his or Montgomery McCracken's theories of the case.

Waleski's suit alleged that Montgomery McCracken improperly allowed outside parties to claim proceeds from a trust set up to compensate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!