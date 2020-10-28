Montgomery McCracken Malpractice Row Dismissal Upheld

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday affirmed a bankruptcy court decision dismissing a proposed class action accusing Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP of botching toxic tort claims against Tronox Inc., agreeing that the statute of limitations on the claims had expired. U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein ruled the bankruptcy judge was correct to rule in February that the statute of limitations on Stanley Waleski's proposed class action malpractice claims had expired under either his or Montgomery McCracken's theories of the case. Waleski's suit alleged that Montgomery McCracken improperly allowed outside parties to claim proceeds from a trust set up to compensate...

