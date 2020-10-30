Ga. Judges Affirm Snapchat's Win In Speed Filter Injury Suit

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appellate panel on Friday narrowly affirmed the dismissal of a suit alleging that the "speed filter" feature on Snapchat Inc.'s photo app distracted a motorist and caused her to hit a man who suffered brain injuries, saying the company didn't owe a duty of care to the man. In a 2-1 ruling, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel upheld the dismissal of a suit brought by Wentworth Maynard and his wife alleging that the social media company knew that the app's speed filter — essentially a working speedometer superimposed over pictures taken by the user — would distract drivers...

