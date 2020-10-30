United, Delta Face Skeptical 9th Circ. In Calif. Wage Fight

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 11:16 PM EDT) -- Two Ninth Circuit judges appeared skeptical Friday of United Airlines Inc. and Delta Air Lines Inc.'s arguments that it's "too burdensome" to comply with California's labor code and wage statutes, saying there's no evidence that the state's pay stub and timekeeping rules at issue in a trio of proposed class actions conflict with other state laws. During an hourslong video conference hearing, U.S. Circuit Court Judge Michelle Friedland repeatedly told counsel for the airlines that she doesn't know why the appellate court should be concerned that other state laws might conflict with a recent California Supreme Court opinion finding that certain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS