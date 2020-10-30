Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Allstate Workers Say Faulty Retirement Plan Lost Them $65M

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Allstate got hit on Friday with a proposed class action claiming current and former employees have lost more than $65 million in retirement savings because the insurer has failed to remove a suite of underperforming investment funds from its retirement plan.

Former participant Katherine Cutrone claims that The Allstate Corp. and the committees tasked with administering and making investment decisions for its profit-sharing retirement plan have violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by loading the plan up with poorly performing target-date retirement funds and refusing to remove those funds "despite their abysmal performance."

Allstate's decision to keep the funds on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!