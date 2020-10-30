Allstate Workers Say Faulty Retirement Plan Lost Them $65M

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Allstate got hit on Friday with a proposed class action claiming current and former employees have lost more than $65 million in retirement savings because the insurer has failed to remove a suite of underperforming investment funds from its retirement plan. Former participant Katherine Cutrone claims that The Allstate Corp. and the committees tasked with administering and making investment decisions for its profit-sharing retirement plan have violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by loading the plan up with poorly performing target-date retirement funds and refusing to remove those funds "despite their abysmal performance." Allstate's decision to keep the funds on...

