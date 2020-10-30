TikTok Influencers Win Block On Trump's App Ban

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal court on Friday granted an injunction to three TikTok "influencers" blocking the Trump administration's pending ban on the app, saying the ban likely violates a carveout to the national security law that it was issued under. U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone found that the U.S. Department of Commerce's implementation of an executive order that will effectively ban the video sharing app from Nov. 12 onward likely falls afoul of an "informational materials" exception to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, granting a nationwide preliminary injunction to Douglas Marland, Cosette Rinab and Alec Chamber. Marland, Rinab and Chamber are...

