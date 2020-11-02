Real Estate Rumors: Amazon, MetLife, Waterbridge

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 5:06 PM EST) -- Amazon.com Inc. has reached a deal to lease 311,796 square feet in Brookyln's Red Hook neighborhood, Commercial Observer reported on Monday, citing a source with knowledge. The 20-year lease deal is for space at 280 Richards St., which is owned by Thor Equities, according to the report. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. has loaned $67 million to Bridge Development Partners and PGIM Real Estate for a cold storage warehouse project in Hialeah, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Monday. The loan is for Bridge Point Cold Logistics Center, a planned 312,103-square-foot project at Northwest 164th Street and Northwest 104th Avenue,...

