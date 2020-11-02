Feds Admit 'Substantial Failures' In Iran Sanctions Case

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 6:41 PM EST) -- New York federal prosecutors admitted on Friday to "substantial failures" in their handling of potentially exculpatory evidence in a now-dismissed case accusing a businessman of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran, but denied that those mistakes were in any way intentional. The delayed disclosure of evidence in the government's case against Iranian entrepreneur Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad resulted in a vacated guilty verdict and prompted the judge to issue a blistering critique of the Southern District of New York's conduct in the matter. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said in a September order that the government "both violated its disclosure obligations and subsequently...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS