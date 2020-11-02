Feds Urge High Court To Reject Sheldon Silver Graft Case

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 9:23 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors called on the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to reject a petition to review the corruption case of disgraced former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, saying there is no legal support for his position that bribery and extortion convictions require an underlying agreement from involved parties. Silver, a top-ranking lawmaker in the New York Legislature for more than two decades, began serving a 6½ year prison term in August stemming from convictions tied to influence-peddling schemes he carried out in office. Before reporting to federal prison, his attorneys petitioned the high court claiming his convictions flew in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS