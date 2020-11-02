Big Banks Can't Shake Philly, Baltimore Rate-Rigging Suits

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 1:55 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge said Monday that Philadelphia and Baltimore can proceed with consolidated class action litigation accusing major banks of artificially inflating interest rates on securities known as variable rate demand obligation bonds, trimming many of the cities' state-law claims but ruling that an antitrust conspiracy had been plausibly alleged. U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman declined to dismiss the cities' federal antitrust claims against Bank of America, Citigroup and other financial institutions named in the putative class action case, which alleges a multiyear conspiracy among VRDO "remarketing agents" to manipulate the interest rates set for the tax-exempt bonds often...

