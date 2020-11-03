After 26 Years, Top CBS Lawyer Leaves ViacomCBS

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 6:36 PM EST) -- Legacy CBS Corp. general counsel Laura Franco is ending her nearly 26-year career with the company, and she is leaving with a multimillion-dollar severance package negotiated after she helped implement the CBS merger with Viacom Inc. in 2019. In a securities filing dated Friday, New York-based ViacomCBS Inc. said Franco would serve as a consultant through November and then leave the company on Dec. 1. Franco could not be reached for comment, but her LinkedIn profile indicates she took a job in October as chief legal officer with Bumble, a popular dating app based in Austin, Texas. Bumble, owned by Blackstone Group...

