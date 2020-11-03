Online Talc Jury Trial Against J&J Ends In Mistrial

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 9:42 PM EST) -- A California judge has declared a mistrial in what appears to be the first virtual talc trial, halting the online jury proceeding against Johnson & Johnson and other companies after the health of the plaintiff, a cancer patient, declined sharply. Judge Stephen Kaus told the virtual jury Monday of his decision to halt the personal injury trial of Rosalino "Louie" Reyes, a longtime talc user suffering from malignant mesothelioma, after Reyes was moved to hospice care over the weekend. Reyes has since died, his lawyer told Law360 on Tuesday. "For reasons that are somewhat complicated to explain, I don't believe we...

