Lyft Discriminates Against Wheelchair Users, Alsup Rules

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 5:22 PM EST) -- A California federal judge found Tuesday that Lyft Inc. discriminates against wheelchair users by not providing enough wheelchair-accessible vehicles in the San Francisco Bay Area, but said that a trial would be needed to determine whether proposed modifications are reasonable. U.S. District Judge William Alsup granted summary judgment "as to the existence of a discriminatory policy, practice or procedure" Tuesday to a group of Bay Area disability rights advocates and individuals who brought a putative class action last year alleging the ride-hailing giant violates the American with Disabilities Act. "There is no dispute the individual plaintiffs and organizational plaintiffs have suffered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS