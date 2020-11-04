Axed Tech Exec Loses Suit Over Unvested Stock Options

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has tossed a lawsuit filed by a former executive for tech company Virtusa Corporation who claimed the firm sacked him before his stocks vested to avoid the payout, finding his employment pact made no promises about his tenure or stock options. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe concluded Tuesday that Samir Ghuge can't sue Virtusa for violating his employment contract because it never specified how long Ghuge would be kept on board, making him automatically an at-will worker under New York law. "The compensation letter does not contain any promise to continue plaintiff's employment for any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS