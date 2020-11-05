Sanctions Bid Says Atty Filed Fake Deal In Water Rate Fight

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 6:53 PM EST) -- A Maryland attorney bringing a proposed class action against his local water utility's contractors in D.C. federal court over alleged price-gouging filed a fabricated settlement with the court, the two water contractors claimed in a Wednesday bid for sanctions. The defendants, engineering companies Satec Inc. and GHD Group Pty Ltd., said in their motion that attorney John Franklin Lillard had filed the putative class action complaint with a proposed order asking the court to approve a settlement under which the companies would pay rebates — even though no such deal had been reached. The named plaintiff in the suit is Loudon...

