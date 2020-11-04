Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Disgraced NFLers' Atty, Litigation Funder Settle Fraud Suit

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 11:35 PM EST) -- A litigation funder told an Illinois federal court Wednesday that it had reached a settlement in its fraud case against embattled Tallahassee, Florida, lawyer Tim Howard, who allegedly directed 31 NFL player clients to invest millions in loans from the funder.

A minute entry from the court indicates that Preferred Capital Funding of Nevada LLC, the funder, revealed the settlement during a scheduled hearing Wednesday. The entry did not include any details about the settlement and noted that Howard missed the hearing — the third straight hearing he's missed.

