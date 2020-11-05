Artist's Cheese Wall Toppled By Border Wall Contractors: Suit

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 8:03 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles-based artist is accusing two contractors for the federal government's wall along the U.S.-Mexico border of intentionally demolishing his art project crafted from cheese just yards away on private property, in a suit in California federal court. Cosimo Cavallaro and the nonprofit assisting in his "Cheese Wall" sculpture, Art Above Ground, sued SLSCO Ltd. and its subcontractor Ultimate Concrete LLC on Wednesday for allegedly destroying Cavallaro's artwork in October 2019 in violation of the Visual Artists Rights Act, among other things. "SLSCO and Ultimate Concrete used large construction vehicles to dismantle the wall, which was then over six feet...

