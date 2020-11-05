Cities Back Seattle Hotel Health Care Ordinance At 9th Circ.

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 3:35 PM EST) -- Seven U.S. cities urged the Ninth Circuit to reject a business group's push to invalidate a Seattle ordinance meant to help hotel workers get health care, saying the appeals court has already ruled that federal benefits law doesn't preempt local ordinances like the Emerald City's. The Democrat-run cities of Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Francisco and St. Paul filed an amicus brief supporting Seattle on Wednesday, which is defending a challenge to the 2019 measure from the employer-side ERISA Industry Committee. That amicus brief spotlighted a 2008 Ninth Circuit ruling in which the appeals court shut down the Golden...

