Suspended Co. Can't Bid On Air Force Contract, GAO Rules

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 5:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Air Force was correct to exclude a debarred Texas company from bidding on a construction contract, the U.S. Government Accountability Office ruled, holding that the company's suspension was enough to block it from the procurement process. In its decision released Wednesday, the GAO backed the Air Force's decision to bar San Antonio-area construction company JSR Inc. from bidding, ruling that agencies are only able to contract with suspended or debarred companies if they are extending contracts that already existed before the contractor was debarred. 'Nothing in the [Federal Acquisition Regulation] provision states that agencies may award new contracts, provided...

