Yankees Say Fantasy Users Pushing False Sign-Stealing Story

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 8:51 PM EST) -- The New York Yankees told the Second Circuit on Wednesday that daily fantasy sports users suing MLB over the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox sign-stealing scandals have leveled "false and damaging" narratives about the Yankees over a confidential letter informing the team of a rule violation that the team wishes to keep sealed. In a reply brief, the Yankees urged the Second Circuit to reverse an order by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff that the letter be unsealed following his decision to toss claims by daily fantasy sports, or DFS, users against Major League Baseball, the Astros and Red Sox...

