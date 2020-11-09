What Really Caused Carnival's COVID-19 Stock Drop?

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 6:10 PM EST) -- On May 27, a shareholder lawsuit was filed against Carnival Corp. and its officers under Rule 10b-5 of the Securities Exchange Act in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.[1] According to the Service Lamp Corp. Profit Sharing Plan complaint, the defendants allegedly "made a series of false and misleading statements and concealed material information relating to the Company's adherence to its health and safety protocols in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic."[2] The complaint also claims that the "truth emerge[d]" on multiple disclosure dates.[3] The complaint alleges that "when the market became aware of Defendants' prior misrepresentations,...

