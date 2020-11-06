National Lampoon's $3M Fraud Suit Against Ex-Prez No Joke

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- National Lampoon has sued its former president for fraud, alleging in New York federal court that he owes more than $3 million for surreptitiously funneling the company's intellectual property and money from deals with Quibi, Disney+ and Comedy Central Digital into companies he controls. NLI Holdings LLC's suit filed on Thursday comes days after its former president, Evan Shapiro, launched a New York state court suit against the company and its attorneys at Freedman & Taitelman LLP. NLI, which does business as National Lampoon, claimed on Thursday that Shapiro violated federal racketeering law, breached his fiduciary duty, committed wire fraud and stole...

