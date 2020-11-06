Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gibson Dunn's Involvement Won't Stop DoorDash Arbitration

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 9:54 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday sent to arbitration Fair Labor Standards Act claims brought by roughly 4,000 DoorDash drivers who allege the food delivery service shorted them on pay, rejecting their argument that DoorDash's counsel at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP influenced the arbitration provider's rules to disfavor them.

In a 19-page order, U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen held that the drivers' arbitration agreement with DoorDash is valid. The judge also said that although communication between DoorDash's counsel at Gibson Dunn and the arbitration provider — the International Institute for Conflict Prevention & Resolution — regarding the arbitration protocol...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!