Gibson Dunn's Involvement Won't Stop DoorDash Arbitration

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 9:54 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday sent to arbitration Fair Labor Standards Act claims brought by roughly 4,000 DoorDash drivers who allege the food delivery service shorted them on pay, rejecting their argument that DoorDash's counsel at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP influenced the arbitration provider's rules to disfavor them. In a 19-page order, U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen held that the drivers' arbitration agreement with DoorDash is valid. The judge also said that although communication between DoorDash's counsel at Gibson Dunn and the arbitration provider — the International Institute for Conflict Prevention & Resolution — regarding the arbitration protocol...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS