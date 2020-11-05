$26B Opioid Deal Offer To Include $2B In Atty Fees

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 10:15 PM EST) -- The $26 billion settlement proposal from Johnson & Johnson and McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Corp. will include a separate $2 billion fund to pay attorney fees and costs for the local governments that have sued over the opioid epidemic in multidistrict litigation, a source confirmed Thursday. A source with knowledge of the settlement negotiations confirmed that the fund will be $2 billion and will be used to pay the plaintiffs' attorney fees, including the private counsel hired by the state attorneys general who have claimed that the companies fueled the opioid crisis. The fund will be administered by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS