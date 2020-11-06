GE, Canon Want To Arbitrate Data Breach Litigation

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 9:22 PM EST) -- General Electric Co. and a Canon Inc. subsidiary that GE used to store benefits files have asked a New York federal judge to push into arbitration a class action filed by ex-GE employees whose direct deposit forms and other information were exposed in a data breach. In court papers filed Thursday, attorneys for GE and Canon Business Process Services Inc. argued that Maher Baz, one of the ex-employees bringing the proposed class action, agreed not to bring such suits as part of a contract Baz signed in 2018 as a condition of his employment. "That agreement encompasses any dispute arising out of or related...

