V&E, Clifford Chance Guide Aspire's $300M IPO

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 5:01 PM EST) -- Affordable housing-focused Aspire Real Estate Investors set terms Friday for a $300 million initial public offering led by Vinson & Elkins LLP and underwriters' counsel Clifford Chance LLP. California-based Aspire Real Estate Investors Inc. said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday it plans to sell 15 million shares at $20 a share for proceeds of $300 million. The company plans to use proceeds to purchase or develop multifamily properties, some of which are located in Opportunity Zones. "Our subsidiary partnership will utilize such proceeds to acquire the nine multifamily projects that will comprise our initial...

