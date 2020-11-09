EU Rolls Out Tariffs On $4B Of US Goods In Aircraft Brawl

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 1:07 PM EST) -- The European Union will impose new tariffs on $4 billion worth of U.S. goods beginning Tuesday as retaliation for subsidies to Boeing, once again calling on the U.S. to negotiate a resolution to the two governments' long-running dispute over aircraft support. In a move aimed at "strictly mirroring" the U.S. duties on EU goods in the parallel case over Airbus subsidies, Brussels said Monday it will set a 15% duty on U.S. aircraft and a 25% levy on a range of other goods, including rum, vodka, cheese, tractors, luggage and video game consoles. The EU framed the tariff strike as a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS