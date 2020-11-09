Full DC Circ. Asked To Rethink House's Border Wall Suit

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 9:35 PM EST) -- The Trump administration on Monday urged the full D.C. Circuit to rethink a panel decision greenlighting the House of Representatives' legal challenge to funding maneuvers to finance a border wall, arguing that the court's ruling would carry "extraordinary consequences." A three-judge D.C. Circuit panel had revived the House's lawsuit, finding that the Democratic-controlled chamber did have standing to sue the Republican administration for diverting billions in defense funds to border wall construction. But in its petition Monday, the White House argued that the panel had missed the mark and opened the door for a slew of legal disputes between a single...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS