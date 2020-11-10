Atty Gets 3.5 Years For Taking $1.4M From Veterans Charity

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 4:42 PM EST) -- A Connecticut attorney has been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison and ordered to repay $1.4 million that he stole from a charity he started to offer veterans and their families free lodging while they receive medical care. U.S. District Judge Janet Hall on Monday also required Kevin E. Creed, 69, of Litchfield, Connecticut, to serve three years of probation after his prison sentence, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Connecticut. In August 2019, Creed pled guilty to wire fraud related to his scam and agreed to repay the stolen funds to victims. Creed admitted he took the money from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS