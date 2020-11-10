DOI Seeks Win In Suit Over Catawba Tribe's NC Land Transfer

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 10:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has asked a D.C. federal court to end the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians' bid to invalidate a decision to take land into trust for the Catawba Indian Nation's North Carolina casino project, saying a settlement of the Catawba tribe's land claims in South Carolina didn't apply across the state border. The Eastern Band of Cherokee is seeking to overturn the DOI's decision in March to take about 17 acres in Kings Mountain, North Carolina, into trust for the South Carolina-based Catawba tribe. The Eastern Band says the decision violated the National Historic Preservation Act, the National...

