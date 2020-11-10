Real Estate Rumors: Boies Schiller, HPP, Capital Partners

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 6:02 PM EST) -- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP is considering subletting its office at Related Cos., Oxford Properties Group and Mitsui Fudosan America Inc.'s 55 Hudson Yards in Manhattan, Business Insider reported Monday. The law firm leased 83,000 square feet across four floors at the tower in 2015, and since then has occupied three of those floors and has subleased the fourth, Business Insider reported, citing a source with knowledge. The firm is now considering subleasing the remaining floors, according to the report. Real estate investment trust Hudson Pacific Properties is seeking to grow a Hollywood studio to include a total of more than 1.1...

