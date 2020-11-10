Soros Looks To Duck Steinmetz $10B Mining Case

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 7:05 PM EST) -- Billionaire investor George Soros urged a New York federal judge Monday to end the sabotage claims against him initiated by Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz, who is seeking $10 billion and claims Soros defamed his company and ruined his contract to mine some of the world's most valuable iron ore deposits in Guinea. Soros argued in his latest filing that Steinmetz did not present enough evidence to sue him, citing how a London arbitration court found Steinmetz's company BSG Resources duplicitously received its mining rights by bribing the wife of a former Guinean president. All that, Soros claimed, happened before he was...

