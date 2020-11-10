Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Soros Looks To Duck Steinmetz $10B Mining Case

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 7:05 PM EST) -- Billionaire investor George Soros urged a New York federal judge Monday to end the sabotage claims against him initiated by Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz, who is seeking $10 billion and claims Soros defamed his company and ruined his contract to mine some of the world's most valuable iron ore deposits in Guinea.

Soros argued in his latest filing that Steinmetz did not present enough evidence to sue him, citing how a London arbitration court found Steinmetz's company BSG Resources duplicitously received its mining rights by bribing the wife of a former Guinean president.

All that, Soros claimed, happened before he was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!