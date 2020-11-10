ACA Likely To Survive High Court Ruling On Mandate

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 12:24 PM EST) -- The Affordable Care Act seems likely to survive a Republican challenge at the Supreme Court after potential swing votes Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. and Justice Brett Kavanaugh expressed skepticism Tuesday that a 2017 congressional change renders the entire statute unconstitutional. Demonstrators and reporters gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, as the justices hear arguments in a case over the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images) Republicans' argument in the case is that Congress' elimination of the tax penalty in the ACA's individual mandate to maintain health insurance — previously upheld under...

