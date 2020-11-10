Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Rapper 2 Chainz Settles TM Suit With Pablo Escobar's Family

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 5:01 PM EST) -- The family of the late Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar has reached a settlement with the rapper 2 Chainz to resolve a lawsuit accusing the rapper of illegally using the Escobar name to attract customers to his Georgia restaurants, according to a filing in Atlanta federal court.

Escobar Inc., the family's holding company, along with 2 Chainz, whose legal name is Tauheed Epps, and his business partner Snoop, whose legal name is Mychel Dillard, asked U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May on Monday to pause the lawsuit for 60 days while the parties iron out the details of the settlement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!