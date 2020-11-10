Rapper 2 Chainz Settles TM Suit With Pablo Escobar's Family

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 5:01 PM EST) -- The family of the late Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar has reached a settlement with the rapper 2 Chainz to resolve a lawsuit accusing the rapper of illegally using the Escobar name to attract customers to his Georgia restaurants, according to a filing in Atlanta federal court. Escobar Inc., the family's holding company, along with 2 Chainz, whose legal name is Tauheed Epps, and his business partner Snoop, whose legal name is Mychel Dillard, asked U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May on Monday to pause the lawsuit for 60 days while the parties iron out the details of the settlement....

