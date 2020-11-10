GOP Senators Want $2B For Border Wall In Spending Bill

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 7:02 PM EST) -- Senate Republicans called for nearly $2 billion in border wall funding in a draft spending bill released Tuesday, teeing up tough negotiations with the Democratic-controlled House to resolve stark differences between the two chambers' proposals. The Senate Appropriations Committee's draft bill would provide more than $10 billion more in homeland security funding than the House's version did, including $1.96 billion to fund the construction of an additional 82 miles of border barrier and more than $8 billion to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The House appropriations committee's draft bill, approved in July, allocated no funding to border wall construction and gave...

