4 Key Moments As Justices Debate ACA's Fate

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 10:32 PM EST) -- Eagerly awaited oral arguments in a Republican-led legal challenge to the entire Affordable Care Act featured remarks from U.S. Supreme Court justices indicating that the case is likely doomed but might end up resolving a significant debate over when Americans have standing to challenge federal laws. The arguments on Tuesday explored whether the ACA's individual mandate to maintain health insurance, previously upheld under congressional taxing powers, became unconstitutional when GOP lawmakers eliminated the mandate's tax penalty in 2017. In addition, the justices examined whether the mandate is so important that invalidating it would also require vaporizing the whole ACA, or at least...

