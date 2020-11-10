Sterigenics' Suit Over Ga. Plant Shutdown Kept Alive For Now

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 6:29 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge refused an Atlanta-area county's bid to toss a suit against it by national sterilization company Sterigenics US LLC, saying too many unsolved issues remain over the county's alleged shutdown of a Sterigenics plant. U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II on Monday denied from the bench Cobb County's motion to dismiss Sterigenics' claims, including vested rights in its Cobb County facility, which has been sterilizing medical devices and equipment with the carcinogen ethylene oxide since 1972. Sterigenics rubbished the county's assertion that the plant needs a new certificate of occupancy as a phony guise for the county's...

