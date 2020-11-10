Porn Co. Must Reveal Profits In Martha's Vineyard IP Spat

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 3:53 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Tuesday ordered a porn producer to hand over documents showing how much profit it made off nearly a dozen movies shot at a Martha's Vineyard home that infringed the copyrights of the owner's belongings. In a morning hearing aiming to "unstick" the case, U.S. District Judge Patti Saris told the parties they shouldn't assume it will rush to trial because the court has yet to seat a civil jury since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Judge Saris ordered Mile High Distribution to provide paperwork showing how much it made in profits from the movies...

