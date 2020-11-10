Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Can't Cap Coverage In $85M Tornado Suit

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 8:16 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday rebuffed Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co.'s argument that glass-making company Pilkington North America Inc. is barred from seeking up to $85 million in additional coverage for tornado damage to its Illinois facility, beyond the $15 million the insurer has already paid out.

U.S. District Judge John F. Keenan dropped MSI's counterclaims seeking a declaration that its coverage duty is capped at $15 million and an order stopping Pilkington from seeking further recovery. The carrier fails to plausibly allege "injustice or unfair prejudice" against it, the judge said.

"MSI offers no facts to support an inference...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!