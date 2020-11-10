Apple Loses Bid For Punitives In Epic Games Antitrust Fight

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 10:39 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday tossed Apple Inc.'s tort counterclaims and its bid for punitive damages from Epic Games Inc.'s antitrust fight over Apple's App Store fees, saying "this is a high-stakes antitrust case and a breach of contract case, and that really is all that it is." During a videoconference hearing, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers granted Epic Games' motion for judgment, scrapping Apple's tort claims of conversion and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage, along with its punitive damages bid. "I don't believe that we've got a tort action here," Judge Gonzalez Rogers said. "I said that...

