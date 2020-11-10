Steel Co. Seeks Payment For $32M Atlanta Theater Renovation

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 9:37 PM EST) -- An Atlanta steel fabricator says the main contractor and an insurance broker on a $32 million arts center renovation owe it more than $500,000 in labor, materials and services, according to a Georgia state court suit filed Tuesday. Stein Steel & Supply Co. says Georgia-based Hogan Construction Group LLC breached a $1.8 million subcontract they signed in December 2016 for the first major renovation of the Alliance Theatre, part of The Woodruff Arts Center in downtown Atlanta. The steel fabrication company says Hogan imposed upon it bogus excessive back charges of almost $400,000 and refused to pay it for more than...

