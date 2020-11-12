Calif. Tribe Wants In On Casino Project Suit Against DOI

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 7:05 PM EST) -- The Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation has pressed a D.C. federal judge to reconsider her decision not to let it intervene in another tribe's suit over the federal government's rejection of a casino plan, saying its finances would be decimated if its rival opens a competing business. The Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians' suit against the U.S. Department of the Interior over the agency's rejection of its plan to build a large casino in Vallejo, California, closely involves the Yocha Dehe tribe because it successfully advocated for a DOI "Indian lands opinion" prohibiting the Scotts Valley Band from developing the project,...

